Words by Roman White

Donald Trump Jr. went to Twitter on Tuesday to take a shot at Eminem after the rapper claimed he was awaiting a response from Trump Jr.’s father and President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Vulture released an interview with the Detroit rapper on Monday in which Em discussed how the current POTUS makes his “blood boil.” When asked if if President Trump were to ever respond to Eminem’s attacks in his new politically driven Revival album, Shady claimed he has “lines ready” for the President.

Trump Jr. stepped in to the ring to defend his father by retweeting a link to the interview and adding his comments in a post.

It’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70 year old politician. Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle. #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp https://t.co/suToF4D193 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2017

Trump Jr. ended the tweet with the hashtag #WilltheRealLoserPleaseStandUp a jab at the lyrics from the popular Eminem song, “The Real Slim Shady”.

Trump Jr. could be adding fuel to the fire with this tweet.

Although the Shady/Interscope artist is gunning for the Commander in Chief, the 39-year-old heir to the Trump fortune should relax before he becomes a substitute for his pops.

To many people’s surprise, the twitter-happy-real-estate-mogul-turned-president never responded to Eminem’s viral freestyle “The Storm”. On this track, Shady attacks Trump on his many controversial statements and political positions. Em might be alone on this one. Since becoming President, Trump has lashed out on Twitter against public figures like Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, Marshawn Lynch, LaVar Ball, Colin Kaepernick, and Stephen Curry. However, The 71-year-old never caught the Twitter fingers for Eminem.