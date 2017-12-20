The Mind Squad is sad to announce the loss of Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse, who died today after his battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

Osse began his career in the music industry as an entertainment attorney after receiving his law degree from Cornell University, representing monumental acts such as Roc-A-Fella Records and JAY-Z, Capone-N-Noreaga, Nice and Smooth and several others. After his more than decade long tenure as a lawyer in the music biz, Osse authored Bling, a book about Hip Hop’s fascination with gaudy jewelry. The Source’s chairman and publisher Londell McMillan attended college with Osse and later brought him on board as Managing Editor in 2010.

Reggie was a friend for over 35 years. We went to college together. He was always good-hearted, talented and innovative. He became an entertainment attorney before I did and he pushed the culture forward. He later joined me at The Source as an Editor before becoming the King of the Hip Hop podcast universe. We all will miss Reggie and Combat Jack but his legacy lives… Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP, McMillan said.

In 2010, “Combat Jack” became infamous in learned Hip Hop circles, with Osse launching his pioneering podcast The Combat Jack Show. Through a wide range of topics, Jack was able to blaze a trail for numerous online talk shows that succeeded his including, Tax Season, and the ever popular, Drink Champs.

The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine would like to send our most sincere condolences to his wife Kim, his children, as well as his immediate and extended family.