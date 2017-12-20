Janet Jackson just wrapped up her State of the World tour on December 17. During the show’s after party in Atlanta, the “Come Back to Me” singer was joined by her former flame, Jermaine Dupri.

US Weekly reports the couple was “cuddled up and holding hands.” They called it a quits about eight years ago, and decided to pick up right where they left off. Us’ insider says, “They are 100 percent back together and in love.”

The once Hip-Hop/Pop power couple split back in 2009 after a 7-year relationship and ever since their split, culture enthusiasts have yearned for the couple to join forces once again. There were reports in November that they began reconnecting before she embarked on her tour, which follows her split from her ex, Wissam Al Mana.

After four years of marriage, in April 2017 Jackson and Mana called it quits. The former couple welcomed a baby boy back in January, Eissa Al Mana, just four months before their separation.