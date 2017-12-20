Despite Joe Budden’s recent departure from Complex’s Everyday Struggle he is still doing his part on behalf of the culture as he partners with Charlamagne Tha God for an end of the year segment titled This Year Was Dope/Trash.

This Year Was Dope/Trash will be a yearly wrap up of 2017 including all the biggest cultural moments, the hottest artists, the best lyricists, and who was the most trash in their opinions. We all know Uncle Charla and Joe are the most outspoken, equally loved and hated, Hip Hop influencers in the culture to date. So who better to review the year?

The commentary from this duo will probably leave us with quotes and memes for years to come. An official air date has yet to be released but it is confirmed that the show will be aired on the RevoltTV network.

As far as if this segment will birth an ongoing show for the two — we will just have to wait and see. As for now, check out the This Year Was Dope/Trash trailer below.