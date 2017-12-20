Keri Hilson No Longer Wants Ricardo Lockette to Take her Energy

Words by Shurida Lundi

Fellas, it’s time to shoot your shot, as Keri Hilson appears to be single again. Her relationship with former pro football player Ricardo Lockette seems to be over.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Lockette posted an inspirational quote with the caption “Wish you the best beautiful.” Hilson went to Twitter to send a little message to her now ex.

A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take. But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes. ✌🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 11, 2017

Ricardo decided to play a little tit for tat and had a response for Hilson’s not so subtle tweet.

Lol wish you the best!! 🥂 https://t.co/s9YoUMRu9m — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) December 19, 2017

After her breakup with Serge Ibaka, she vowed to not date any celebrities, no athletes, rappers, or actors so it was a surprise she started dating Lockette. Now that her recent relationship is done, men from all walks of life are ready for Ms. Keri baby!