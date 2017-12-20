It’s official, Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. The reality star finally confirmed via Instagram with a photo showing off her baby bump. Back in September, speculations began surrounding the couple and their alleged pregnancy, until sources close to them confirmed in late October that they were in fact pregnant, and will be due in early 2018. Tristan has a 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. An insider told People:
This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that. She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. This is such a wonderful moment for her; not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.
Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be expanding three ways. Congratulations to Khloe and Tristan while they wait for the arrival of their bundle of joy.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️