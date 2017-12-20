It’s official, Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. The reality star finally confirmed via Instagram with a photo showing off her baby bump. Back in September, speculations began surrounding the couple and their alleged pregnancy, until sources close to them confirmed in late October that they were in fact pregnant, and will be due in early 2018. Tristan has a 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. An insider told People:

This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that. She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. This is such a wonderful moment for her; not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.

Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be expanding three ways. Congratulations to Khloe and Tristan while they wait for the arrival of their bundle of joy.