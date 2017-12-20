Words by Roman White

Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar sat down with DJ Vlad‘s VladTV on Tuesday to talk about the prison system, snitching, court systems, and the recent arrests of two suspects behind the murder of Queens rapper, Chinx. In 2015, Chinx was shot and killed on Queens Blvd.

Upon finding out during the interview that Chinx’s alleged killers had been caught, Lord Jamar says the arrests came fast compared to other cases that have happened prior to Chinx being killed.

“You got murders that have happened in Hip-Hop way before that that haven’t been solved,” said the 49-year-old Bronx Rapper. “That’s relatively fast to be honest, compared to other ‘Hip-Hop’ murders.”

The Hip-Hop OG could be referring to a number of different murder cases that went unsolved in the Hip-Hop community.

The most prominent examples would be the shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 and The Notorious B.I.G who was shot and killed less than a year later in Los Angeles. RunDMC DJ, Jam Master Jay, was also a victim to gun violence whose murder went unsolved.

Lionel ‘Chinx’ Pickens, formerly known as Chinx Drugz, was associated with French Montana’s Coke Boys label and made waves in the underground hip-hop scene with his popular song “I’m a Coke Boy” which featured French Montana, Rick Ross and P. Diddy.

Chinx’s murder left the hip-hop community heartbroken as we saw another rising star fall victim to gun violence. The image commonly shown following the shooting was that of a bullet punctured Porsche Panamera. He was only 31-years-old.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the murder were 32-year-old Quincy Homere and 26-year-old Jamar Hill. Both suspects were arrested on December 14, three days short of the two year and seven month mark since the shooting.