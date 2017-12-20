Back in 2013, four years after the striking death of Michael Jackson, choreographer Wade Robson filed a claim against the Jackson estate, saying the icon molested him for 7 years and accused authorities in control of MJ businesses of continued promotion of the alleged abusive behavior.

The case was dismissed on Tuesday (Dec. 19) by a Los Angeles County judge due to Robson’s delayed attempt at holding the estate responsible for the alleged behavior performed by Jackson and company. Robson pleas that the companies of Michael Jackson played as an aid for charming victims while he was alive. The courts confirmed Robson cannot hold the companies of Michael Jackson responsible because technically, they did not own Michael. Michael Jackson owned Michael Jackson.

Additionally, Robson’s relationship with Michael Jackson did not involve any of his companies. Wade, apparently met Jackson when he was five years old after his mother reached out to the King of Pop to help boost her son’s career. For seven years, between ages 7 of 14, he part took in sleepovers at Jackson’s many LA and Las Vegas homes and his famed Neverland Ranch.