Words by Megan Ambers

Rapper Mystikal appeared in court on Monday, in Shreveport, Louisiana to answer charges of an alleged 2016 sexual assault.

The 46-year-old New Orleans rapper pleaded not guilty for both counts of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Mystikal has been locked up at the Caddo Correctional Center since August, along with his co-defendants Averweone Darnell Holman 26, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42. Holman is charged with one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, while Wafford faces one count of obstruction of justice.

Mystikal turned himself in to Louisiana authorities on August 21 and was indicted by a grand jury in September. The Caddo district attorney’s office states that Mystikal’s next hearing is January 18, and a motion to reduce his $3 million bond is a possibility.

In October 2016, the rapper and Holman was accused of raping the same woman, after a performance at the “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop” concert, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Wafford was later accused of allegedly trying to convince the alleged victim to drop the charges. Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and no contest to extortion in 2003, resulting in him serving six years in prison. He was released in 2010 and has registered as a sex offender.