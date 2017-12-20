Nelly‘s rape accuser, Monique Green refuses to let the world think she is just a money hungry somebody. After refusing to testify in the criminal case she plagued on the Sweat rapper, Green has filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and defamation of character.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum told TMZ about the concluded speculation of Ms. Green’s money hungry intent after they decided to counter sue her: “It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable. We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed.”

According to Green, she had a job as a host at the Seattle night club she meant Nelly in back in October but was not on duty that night. After Nelly’s performance, she was in the mix of having drinks and went on to hang around Nelly and his company. Documents report that Nelly invited her to hang out after the party, and notes Green entering his SUV which brought them both to his tour bus–parked in the middle of a Walmart parking lot. Apparently, when Green and the Nellyville rapper escaped to the back of the tour bus and into the bedroom, he proceeded on to have sex with her both orally and vaginally, beyond her consent and without a condom.

Green says she yelled for Nelly to let her off of the bus after he dismissed her request to honor protection, but instead, a member of Nelly’s company threw her off the bus while the Texas entertainer threw a $100 bill at her. While waiting for an Uber, Green made the 911 call leading to Nelly’s arrest.

The Kings County Prosecutors dropped the case after Green refused to cooperate with securing her testimony making it impractical to charge Nelly with a crime. Her attorney, Karen Koehler, Green found it challenging to win a case against a celebrity and supposedly feels failed by the system.

Green’s lack of cooperation has rendered her allegations as false, thus making Nelly’s counter lawsuit a strong case.