Nick Cannon and Chris Brown are collaborating on the upcoming independent film, She Ball.

The 28-year-old singer will step onto the big screen once again. Brown made his debut in the 2006 dance film Stomp the Yard and has scored both lead and recurring roles in This Christmas (2007), Takers (2010), Think Like a Man (2012) and Battle of the Year (2013).

Cannon, on the other hand is no stranger to the Hollywood screen. He is best known for his roles in Drumline (2002), Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003), and Underclassman (2005). The Wild ‘N Out creater will direct, write, produce and star in She Ball.

She Ball will follow the story of a Women’s Basketball League told through the eyes of Avery Watts, Cannon’s character. The women attempt to help Watts save a Community Center he manages in the Inglewood, CA neighborhood. “I’m very excited for this film,” said Cannon. It’s something power for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!”

Ncredible Entertainment is the 37 year-old’s production and entertainment company, which he founded in 2009. Birdman will collaborate with Cannon on music for the film. Production for She Ball has already begun. The film does not have a release date yet.