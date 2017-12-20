Words by Miss2Bees and Shurida Lundi

Its been three years since the release of Nicki Minaj’s third studio album, The Pinkprint. Many Hip Hop enthusiasts began to question if Nicki fell off, especially with the growing diversity of female emcees in the game.

Although her 7-year streak for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards ended, the Queens native has been reminding us that she’s still on top of her game throughout the year. The “Feeling Myself” rapper was featured on 19 songs in 2017, which makes it easy to forget that she hasn’t released a full-length project in a while. It was entertaining watching the beef between her and Remy Ma unravel, but the Barbz are (im)patiently waiting for her next album.

Any details in regards to her forthcoming project are tightly under wraps. All we know is that she doesn’t want to put a deadline on her creativity, and she promises that it’ll be a “billion times more epic than anything ‘Anaconda’ can deliver.”

While we wait at the edge of our seats for the upcoming album, we ranked all 19 of Nicki’s features from weakest to hardest, and included the toughest line from each song. Just in case you needed a reminder why she’s the current reigning Queen of Hip Hop.

19. “You Da Baddest” (Future)

Bitch, I got that 25 karats on my Patek, I’m ecstatic / Got them blue diamonds dancing in my party, democratic.

18. “Skrt on Me” (Calvin Harris)

Now they calling me Billy, I’m the goat / No Achilles heel since I left Philly / Countin’ them millis to billis.

17. “Swalla” (Jason DeRulo, Ty Dolla $ign)

I gave these bitches two years, now your time’s up / Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks / I’m in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts / My shit slappin’ like dude did LeBron’s nuts.

16. “You Already Know” (Fergie)

I pull up in the Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat / I know they on E, but I don’t give a F, though.

15. “Swish Swish” (Katy Perry)

Silly rap beefs just get me more checks / My life is a movie, I’m never off set / Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)

14. “I Can’t Even Lie” (DJ Khaled, Future)

Keep your man off my Instagram, bitch / 99 problems but aint one a damn bitch / G4-fly fly even when I land, bitch / Lookin like Pocahontas, yeah they want my land, bitch.

13. She For Keeps (Quality Control, Quavo)

Rap bitches is on my nuts / Call ‘em Chip ‘n’ Dale / These bitches can’t see me / They should all be reading braille / Pull off in that GT with some Seagram’s Ginger Ale / Tell that bitch I’m Oprah, she couldn’t even be Gayle.

12. “Nobody” (DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys)

I got something inside of me that can’t be quenched / I’m addicted to winning and I can’t be benched / Go to war for every black queen that they lynched / And my pockets on chubby but they can’t be pinched.

11. “Run Up” (Major Lazer, PartyNextDoor)

Yo, I told ’em pull up on me faster than Danica / That’s on the low I’m tryna blow him like harmonicas / He call me queen, he know “Nicki” is the moniker / He want a mix between Hillary and Monica.

10. “Realize” (2 Chainz)

Papoose wrote a Ether record / But I broke Aretha record / See this is chess, not checkers / You can not check the checkers / Did Nas clear the ‘Ether’ record? / Nah but I broke Aretha record.

9. “I’m Getting Ready” (Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

I breathe success in and out my lungs / I got the power of life and death coming out my tongue.

8. “Make Love” (Gucci Mane)

I rep Queens where they listen to a bunch of Nas / I’m a yes and these b-tches is a bunch of nahs / Tryin’ to win a gunfight with a bunch of knives / I win, get off the bench and give a bunch of fives.

7. “No Frauds” (Drake & Lil Wayne)

You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f-ck is this b-tch inhalin’? / I woulda helped you out that pit you fell in / I am the generous queen! Ask Ms. Ellen.

6. “No Flag” (London Da Track, 21 Savage, Offset)

They know my name ring bells so they still press /Say the Queen name you can get some ill press / That went right over your head, you should feel blessed / Must’ve used a lot of starch cause they still pressed.

5. “The Way Life Goes Remix” (Lil Uzi Vert)

Anyway, I’m stoppin’ bags like the TSA / Listen up you little b-tches, it’s a PSA / I’m still shadin’ all these niggas, yeah the DITA way / You gotta pay me flat bread, yeah the pita way.

4. “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti)

I’ma do splits on it, yes, splits on it (splits) / I’m a bad b-tch, I’ma throw fits on it (fits) / I’ma bust it open! I’ma go stupid and be a ditz on it (ditz).

3. “Krippy Kush” (Farruko, Bad Bunny)

With my plug, I call him Poncho, but I think he wants that chocha / Put this p-ssy in this boca / Make my n-ggas take my coca / Now I’m balling like I’m Sosa in a Lamborghini rosa / Yelling, “¡Viva Puerto Rico!”, all my b-tches es hermosa.

2. “MotorSport” (Migos, Cardi B)

This Givenchy is custom made, now you can’t get it at Saks though / I don’t work in no office, but they copyin’ and that’s facts though / I ain’t tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho / Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow.

1. “Plain Jane (Remix)” (A$AP Ferg)

I go hard in the booth, Biggie vibes, gimme the loot / I’m a classy millionaire, b-tches ain’t got the couth / C-O-U-T-H ’cause you can’t spell it either.