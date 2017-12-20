When the Los Angeles Rams aren’t dominating on the field, Tavon Austin and Robert Quinn are doing God’s work.

This year, Shwonna Cox, a mother of six children, was gifted a four-bedroom fully furnished apartment. According to the LA Times, Austin and Quinn paid for new beds, a sofa, television, a dining room set, wall hangings, kitchen items, furnishings, and much more. The players also purchased Christmas gifts that were wrapped and sitting beneath a small tree.

Cox and her children had been placed in interim housing in the northeast San Fernando Valley, but the Creek Fire forced them to relocate to a northeast LA apartment. Less than a day later, another fire forced them to move again.

The Rams organization and players are active all year long in helping the people of Los Angeles. Great way to close out 2017 giving back for the culture. Currently the Rams have clinched a playoff berth, so the Cox family can enjoy Rams’ football in the comfort of their new home.