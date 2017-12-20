The Diplomats shook up east coast hip-hop history when they reunited on the stage of Hammerstein Ballroom last month. The reunion follows years of internally wretched dilemmas and deceit among the four comrades, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones, in particular, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey. The Harlem class act of a collective solidifies their unification in the visual to their latest single, “Once Upon A Time.”

The visual takes off in a church setting with a choir rocking pink bandannas (symbolic to Killa Cam’s influence on the color’s presence in hip-hop) and Dipset chains chanting, “Oh happy day,” as Jim Jones reels into bars dropping a testimony about his New York City swag and Jay Z relations. Cam’ron takes verse two, showcasing his noted storyteller approach, with materially braggadocious lines that happen to fit the times, and even highlights Damon Dash Weinstein slap.

“That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein

On the set of Paid In Full, Y’all gave him hell about it”

Produced by The Heatmakerz, the resident production crew for The Diplomats, “Once Upon A Time,” is a hip-hop community memo that brings fans to back to the essential vibe of the word playing Harlem troop, adding on to the dire anticipation for the next Dipset album.

Watch The Diplomats latest music video, “Once Upon A Time,” below.