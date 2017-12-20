The Chicago Bulls is in the Christmas spirit!

The Bulls mascot, Benny the Bull, took to Winnetka, Illinois, just north of Chicago to film a hilarious Home Alone holiday movie, in the same mansion the real movie was filmed in, over 25 years ago.

No other sports team is creating full movies for it’s social media platforms.

Check it out:

The Bulls, who’s currently on a six-game winning streak, take on the Orlando Magic tonight 7:00pm.