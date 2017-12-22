Former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show today and revealed some interesting facts about himself.

Strawberry, who battled drug and alcohol addiction during his career and in retirement, revealed that his sex addiction was so severe that he sometimes had sex between innings.

It was a pretty crazy lifestyle. Middle of games? Yeah. I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on. I thought it was pretty cool. That’s the addiction.

He also confirmed that some of his teammates and coaches covered for him if he wanted to squeeze in a quickie during a game. As Dr. Oz pointed out, they were only enabling his sex addiction.

It’s a behavior that’s not good for anyone, but when you have an addictive personality like addicts… we know how to turn it on and turn it off. It’s not until you have an awakening in your life to get well on the inside.

Dr. Oz asked Strawberry about Lamar Odom, who has gone through many of his own issues with substance abuse, and Strawberry revealed that he has tried to get in touch with the retired NBA player.

I to reach him and just to encourage him that his life matters. No matter what he’s going through. Just because we stand on a platform, we been successful. Brokenness and hurting inside is real.

Darryl Strawberry, 55, is now a born-again Christian and an ordained minister.