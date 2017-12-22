Words by Roman White

Dave East announced on Instagram early Friday that he’ll be releasing the follow up to his Paranoid EP, titled Paranoia 2 on January 16.

The East Harlem rapper posted the album artwork which is a picture of him facing right showing his “Mugga” face tattoo while kissing his daughter on the cheek with “Dave East P2” in the bottom right corner. The caption read “1-16-18” in all emojis which is the date of the release.

Nas’ artist also has scheduled 13 tour dates, with more to come, for the new project.

On the day of the projects release, Dave will be at New York City’s Irving Plaza. The first installment of Dave East’s Paranoid series was widely popular with bangers like “Paranoia” featuring Young Jeezy and “Phone Jumpin” with Wiz Khalifa. Dave East also had a collaboration with Chris Brown on the track “Perfect.”

Dave East followed up this effort with the November 24 release of the Karma mixtape with DJ Holiday. Lil Durk, Chris Brown and Offset are collaborators on this project. With what is scheduled to be his third project in six months, Dave East is the picture of consistency with his music as he gears up for a release that could put him at that next level of clout.

Dave East has been very well received from the Hip-Hop community with music that 90’s New York artists. Brooklyn rapper Fabolous and Yonkers rapper Jadakiss have also sung their praises for Dave East and his brand of music.

Dave East originally planned to release this project in October. Instead, Dave chose to hold off on that release to plan this 2018 year starter.