Elderly Couple Says 60 Lbs. Of Weed Found By Police Were “Christmas Gifts”

A pair of 80-somethings in Nebraska who had 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck said the stash was meant for Christmas gifts.

However, sheriff’s deputies put them on the naughty list.

According to media reports, Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, of Clearlake Oaks, California were pulled over in York, Neb., Tuesday for a traffic violation.

Officers found the bags of marijuana in the Toyota Tacoma driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont.

The man was being held in York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges. His wife was cited for a much lesser charge.

The marijuana had a street value of $336,000.