John Wall is known for dropping dimes and scoring at will. But the Washington Wizards star is dishing a different sort of shiny object in the form of some seriously expensive gifts to his teammates this Christmas. He gave each of them a $40,000 dollar Rolex watch.

🎶 I just wanna Rolly Rolly Rolly 🎶@JohnWall just gave one of these to each of his teammates ⌚ #SeasonOfGiving #DCFamily #WallWay pic.twitter.com/b83BXdBn1g — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 22, 2017

According to TMZ, Wall of the Washington Wizards commissioned 16 Rolex watches from Govberg Jewelers in Philadelphia, with the model being President Day-Date. That particular model, besides being a beautiful timepiece, also is so named because it used to be worn by President Eisenhower back in the 50s.

It also retails for $40,000.00 a pop. Multiply that by 16 teammates and you have a $640,000 Christmas giveaway. Clearly John Wall loves his teammates and money wasn’t an option. Then again, when you make over $84 million in five years, that’s the kind of gift you can afford. Still, that kind of generosity is quite stunning.