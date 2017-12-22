It hasn’t quite been a full 24 hours since Footlocker and the Jordan brand released the teaser of Nipsey Hussle & Kawhi Leonard’s new Gatorade Air Jordan 1’s commercial. Nonetheless, Hussle has more up his sleeve as he continues unveiling a very impressive rollout for his forthcoming debut album, Victory Lap.

Nipsey dropped a surprise bonus track on Thursday titled “Been Down” featuring Swizz Beatz. He took to Instagram to announce the seven year anniversary of his popular mixtape The Marathon, in which he explained how “Been Down” is simply a song about the process from the release of The Marathon up until this point of preparing to release his debut album.

“Been Down” will not be included as apart of the Victory Lap album but yet another reward for those who have been steadfast throughout the continuation of the journey.

The highly-anticipated Victory Lap album is set to be released on February 16th, 2018 and available for pre-order here. You can listen to “Been Down” here.