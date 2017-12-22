Words by Leslie Monet

We could only imagine how hard it would to be-wed someone from a royal background, let alone taking on the task as an interracial courter.

On Wednesday Meghan was met with imperial distaste while Prince Harry’s cousin’s wife, Princess Michael of Kent, approached her wearing a ‘Blackamoor’ brooch on her jacket during the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch.

To some, the gesture shouldn’t have been taken in a subservient manner as the Moorish community are considered to be noblemen, but to others of the native land this was an act of utter racism. There certainly is much to be considered about the choice of style being that this is the first time the two have met and given Princess Michael’s prior run-ins with people of color.

In 2004, she reportedly told a group of black customers in a West Village, NYC restaurant to “go back to the colonies” after she complained that they were being noisy. Nevertheless, social media stated their opinions with no filter with one stating:

I hope the Queen is going to ban this racist, horrible woman from any further gatherings. This woman is an embarrassment to the Royal Family.

While we don’t expect a response from the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex, her man Prince Harry has already public condemned “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments” in a statement made closer to the beginning of his relationship with Meghan. Looks like the start of a challenging union, but a refreshing Cinderella story nonetheless.