The Seattle Seahawks caught some heat earlier this year when Russell Wilson, who appeared to suffer a blow that could have caused a concussion, immediately returned to the field after declining to enter the medical tent during a Nov. 9th game against the Arizonia Cardinals.

The NFL and NFLPA investigated the matter and decided to fine the Seahawks $100,000 as a result.

Wilson was hit in the chin by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby, who was flagged for roughing the passer. Referee Walt Anderson sent Wilson off the field. But Wilson was in Seattle’s injury tent for only a few moments and he missed just one play before returning to the field.

“In this case, through a series of communication breakdowns, the protocol not followed,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday. “The player was allowed to return to the game without going through the protocol, a clear violation.

Joint statement from NFL and NFLPA on Seahawks being fined $100,000 for violating concussion protocol with Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/ftla486Hvt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2017

This is the second year in a row the Seahawks have been disciplined for an injury situation, including failing to disclose Richard Sherman’s MCL injury last year.

Wilson should have known better. The league is right to find the Seahawks for not protecting their own players.