“Any form of art is a form of power; it has impact, it can affect change – it can not only move us, it makes us move.” – Ossie Davis

Davis could have been talking about us. The Source has for 3 decades explored the culture’s ability to make an impact on the world and affect change in the boardroom. Through the manipulation of two turntables and a microphone, we have moved an entire generation into forward action— making mainstream America not only take note but follow our lead. As a publication, we did not assume that the moniker, “The Bible of Hip-Hop”, was bestowed upon us by our readers, artists, industry influencers and academicians just because of our long history of representing Hip-Hop in a powerful way. Our upcoming Power 30 issue is no exception.

For 30 years, The Source has embraced the power of Hip-Hop on the culture. So, it’s only right that we close out the year with our legendary Power 30 issue. In this issue, we recognize 30 of the most powerful influencers in the business of rap culture. We explore three power areas of interest: The behind-the-scenes industry players, radio and digital media.

Who had the sauce in 2017? Stay tuned for the unveiling of our cover on Tuesday, December 26th. The print issue will be available on newsstands nationwide on December 27th.