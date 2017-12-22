Rihanna and E-40 came through yesterday to hit the stage at the TDE’s anuual Toy Drive/Holiday concert. If the concert was not enough, both Kendrick Lamar and SZA released highly anticipated videos to hit singles, “Love” and “The Weekend” respectively.

The Compton native cracked Billboards Top 20 with the release of the Zachari-assisted single. SZA’s platinum single peaked at 37 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. The video is directed by Solange.

With two platinum plus releases this year, Top Dawg Entertainment owned 2017 as a label. It’s now time to ponder on how many gold trophies they may take home at the 2018 Grammys. They split a combined 12 nominations between two artist. Kendrick is going for his 8th and counting, while first time nominee SZA, is looking to receive her first.

Check out the videos from both artists below.