Words by Roman White

Cardi B is responding to criticisms about her newest single, “Bartier Bardi”. The Bronx rapper has gotten flack for rapping about Migos rapper and fiancée Offset for the second time since their engagement.

“Cardi took your man you upset, Cardi got rich they upset, Cardi put the p***y on Offset, Cardi B brain on Offset,” raps Cardi in hook of her new song with 21 Savage.

This is not the first time Cardi has mentioned Offset in her song lyrics, hence the reason why she is being criticized. Cardi B also rapped about her fiancée in the Migos track “Motorsport” where she raps,

“I get upset off, I turn Offset on, I told him the other day, man we should start that porn.”

Cardi B has never been the kind of person to bite her tongue and not respond when being criticized. The artist took to Instagram to address any grievances that people have with the new track.

ATTENTION PLEASE READ !It might answer your question ……. BARTIER CARDI !!! pic.twitter.com/YOTrQPDkdB — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 23, 2017

“If I wanna put my man name on all my songs sooooooooooooooo fuuuuuukkiiiiiinnnng what,” says Cardi in an Instagram story. “I’m his biggest fan. Like the nikka put a half milli ring on my finger and that good Vitamin D. Imma mention his name even in my prayers b***h. S**t when I’m about to die last word out my mouth is OFFSET.”

The 25-year-old rapper doesn’t seem to care even though the criticisms may be legitimate. This could show a potential lack of creativity lyrically with the young rapper. At the same time, the reception to the song seems to be positive as the track reached the number one spot on the hip-hop charts on iTunes.

The “Lick” rappers got engaged back in October when “Bad and Boujee” hook writer, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Powerhouse in Philadelphia. Since then, the two have been nearly inseparable. Earlier this month, Cardi B bought Offset a Rolls Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday.