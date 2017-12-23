Words by Roman White

Joe Budden’s girlfriend and reality star Cyn Sanatana posted a picture of her and Joe’s new born baby on Friday.

The 25-year-old former VH1 Love and Hip Hop cast member posted a picture on Instagram of her baby boy, Lexington Budden who was born December 15. Baby Lexington is Santana’s first child and Joe’s second; his first born, Trey Budden, is now 16 years old.

Lexington Budden 💙 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Dec 22, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

The couple announced Cyn’s pregnancy around the time she reached the mid way point of her pregnancy in early August. Since the birth of his son, the New Jersey rapper was let go from Complex’s Everyday Struggle because of what Joe said was “complications with contract negotiations”. Since leaving Complex, Joe and Cyn have made their voices heard on social media about their distaste for what happened with Joe going as far to say he could make another show just like it if he wanted to.

Budden is supposedly retired from hip-hop and has been let go by Complex. But, he still has his own podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, with his friends Rory and Mal. This seems to be Budden’s primary source of income for now whereas Cyn still has opportunities with modeling and advertising on social media.

Joe Budden has been part of a lot of headlines this year. His debate with Lil Yachty on Everyday Struggle went viral with Joe questioning if Lil Yachty could actually be as happy as he claimed to be. He also got caught up in a near fight with Migos during an Everyday Struggle interview where Joe dropped his microphone and walked off on the interview at the BET Awards. These two situations could be what led to the diss on the Migos record, “Ice Tray” from the Quality Control album.

Nonetheless, Joe Budden has a lot to look forward to in 2018 as he tries to continue his career with his newborn baby and girlfriend.