The Houston Rockets have hit a rough stretch as of late against Los Angeles. Just days after losing a heartbreaker to the Lakers, the Rockets came up short in their loss to the Clippers.

However, they did get to enjoy stellar performances by superstar shooting guard James Harden. “The Beard” followed up his marvelous 51-point performance against the Lakers with another 51-point outing against the Clippers. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is the first player to post back-to-back 50-point performances since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did it during the 2006-07 NBA season: James Harden is the first player with back-to-back 50 point games since Kobe Bryant had 4 straight in 2006-07. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 23, 2017

Harden put on an absolute scoring clinic and there wasn’t much the Clippers could do about it. He went 15-28 from the floor and went to the free throw line 16 times. He exploded right out the gate with a 20 point first quarter.

Harden is one of the most complete offensive player that the league has ever seen, and he continues to show just that. He’ll next play the Thunder on Christmas Day, and why not go for a third 51 pointer?