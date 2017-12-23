Air Jordans aren’t selling out as quickly as they did just a couple of years ago, with Jordan Brand upping the number of pairs it produces to grow revenue. Nike Inc believes they may need to dial back production or switch their game plan up to make Js great again.

During Nike’s Q2 earnings call on Thursday, president Trevor Edwards spoke about how the demand for Air Jordans has fallen and how sales did not quite meet expectations in the second quarter of Nike Inc.’s fiscal year.

Nike brand president says "we want to keep Jordan icons coveted and special, which is why we are proactively managing the exclusivity of specific iconic styles" Translation: Js are going to become rare / harder to cop again. $NKE — Sara Germano (@germanotes) December 21, 2017

This means it’ll once again be difficult (remains to be seen just how difficult) to cop retros in 2018 and they’ll most likely stop hitting the discount racks.

Jordan Brand’s plans for 2018 reportedly include as many as 30 different classic and original Air Jordan 1 colorways, as well as a handful of Air Jordan 3s including the beloved “Black Cement” and the “Katrina” colorway which has never released.

Maybe if Air Jordans didn’t release sneakers every week, the brand wouldn’t be force to feel this way.