Raised in Ghana and now based in Sydney since he was 12, Manu Crook$ has helped usher in a new sound into the rapidly evolving hip-hop landscape in Australia.

Although only a relative newcomer, who broke out on the wider scene in 2015, the independent Manu Crook$ has already made quite the impact. His debut release Mood Forever, produced by Miracle and DOPAM!NE and featuring the talented vocals of fellow Australian artist JOY, has placed Manu on the international radar. From Australia’s Triple J to Zane Lowe‘s Beats One show – music fans by the millions enjoy his style because of its heavy trap inspired sound. He is heavily influenced by southern Atlanta rappers.

Manu Crook$ has performed alongside the likes of ASAP Ferg, Stormzy, Tory Lanez, YG, Danny Brown, Lady Leshurr, Denzel Curry, as well as headlining his own tours and playing the festival circuit throughout Australia and has proven himself to be much more than just that new trap guy or that new wave guy in hip-hop down under. His conscious decision not to flood out new tracks while so hot is refreshing to see an artist place such importance on quality control over quantity. His energetic live show alongside DJ Ziggy is well developed beyond their years, rounding off Manu Crooks as the full package and one likely to only continue to develop and evolve in years to come.

Being a fan of J. Cole also led Manu to begin producing music as well, predominately from his studio which he shares with fellow about-to-break-through Australian hip-hop artist B Wise (of Elefant Traks) at Dream Factory Studios with his production team. With the ability to rap, sing and produce, the triple threat is not to be taken lightly and with these attributes doubled up with his hard, consistent work ethic and balanced perspective, big things have happened and are likely to continue for Crook$ in the near future.

Manu has recently released his debut 6-track EP Mood Forever on vinyl through Golden Era Records following completion of his national tour and is set to tour Europe early next year, with shows in Greece and the UK already announced for January 2018.

One to watch for 2018, likely to continue be Blowin’ Up.