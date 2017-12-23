Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Many social media users have struggled with copyrighting as a user can make a video to upload on Facebook and Instagram with music and then in an hour see a message saying that the video has been removed for infringement. Now, Facebook has come up with a solution to this issue, as they have come to an agreement with Universal Music Group to improve the experience of its users when making videos. Under the new deal, UMG will be the first music company to license it music and publishing catalogs for videos and social interaction on Facebook and Instagram.

Tamara Hrivnak, Facebook’s Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships stated,

“There is a magnetic relationship between music and community building. We are excited yo bring that to life on Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and Messenger in partnership with UMG. Music lovers, artists and writers will all be right at home as we open up creativity, connection, and innovation through music and video.”

Facebook is not the only big deal that UMG has made as they are also partnering with YouTube with component of helping to push consumers towards YouTube’s new paid music service. It is clear that music and social media will continue to mingle as music continues to play a big role in social communities and through these partnerships it will ensure that the artist’s music is promoted and that credit is given in a perfect system.