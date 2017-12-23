Celebrate another great day with Ciroc.

In a star-studded commercial, Diddy and girlfriend, Cassie, challenge French Montana and Dej Loaf to a tennis match. The sideline commentators include DJ Khaled and Monica. In addition, Instagram sensation FATBOY SSE, is the referee for the match.

Now that the players are set: Action!

DJ Khaled begins with a conversation with Monica, assuming that Diddy and Cassie are a shoe in for the win. On the other hand, Monica convincingly disagrees. The match begins and the stars square off. In its conclusion, FATBOY SEE makes the last call and declares French and Dej victorious. Diddy proceeds to contest the call, claiming that the referee got it wrong. After hopping off of his life-guard like chair, the Newark, NJ native, fervently encourages Diddy to have a drink of Ciroc BlueDot, to calm his spirits. The 49 year- old entrepreneur agrees and proceeds to toast to an amazing time.

Although he lost the match, the Vodka premium was able to bring him back to his senses, and accept defeat.

Diddy made headlines early this week, after putting his name in the race to purchase the Carolina Panthers. He was joined by GQ Citizen of the Year, Colin Kapernick and two-time NBA MVP, Steph Curry, who showed interest in assisting Bad Boy’s head honcho in his efforts to make history. 2017’s highest earning musician will become the first African American to own an NFL team. Sometimes one must speak action into existence.