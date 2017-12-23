UCLA Extends Players’ Shoplifting Suspension For The Season, As LiAngelo Ball Looks To Play Overseas

Lavar Ball may have made the right move once again.

UCLA basketball players Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, both accused of shoplifting, will be suspended indefinitely for the remainder of the 2017-18 basketball season.

UCLA has extended the suspensions of freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill through the rest of the season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 22, 2017

“I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct.” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

Under the extension, Riley and Hill will not be allowed to travel with the team or suit up for homes games. However, they will be allowed to take part in team practices starting on Dec. 26th.

The third player involved in the legal issues, LiAngelo Ball, is no longer with the program. Perhaps father LaVar had an inkling that something like this was coming.

LiAngelo would have almost certainly been subjected to the same punishment had he not been pulled out of school. Instead, he and his younger brother will be playing overseas in the new year.

Lavar looks that much smarter today by pulling out his son. He beat the charges and he is about to get paid to play basketball.

Can’t knock that hustle.