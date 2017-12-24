Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

The launch of the Space X rocket has brought on much speculation as artists seem to believe there may be other explanations.

On Dec. 22, a company whose main goal is independent space exploration, shot their Falcon 9 rocket into the atmosphere from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, outside of Santa Barbara, California. Many people who witnessed the launch gazed on in awe as others began to form their theories.

Wiz Khalifa was coming out of a restaurant in West Hollywood when he gave his theory on the launch. “Shout out to all the U.F.O.’s, all the aliens out there. It was absolutely an alien. I called him,” Wiz told TMZ. The cameraman attempted to explain to Wiz that it was a rocket launch but Wiz firmly disagreed. “No it wasn’t. It was an alien,” he added.

Chris Brown also did not believe the news reports, as he posted a video of the rocket on his Instagram and captioned his feelings about the rocket.

“Is this a vortex or a worm hole? Satellite detaching from fuel tanks which makes the 2 spots and the spiral is the fuel tanks burning from our atmosphere radiation belt?” (I guess this will be there explanation? I’m sleep though!!! Let me stick to dancing.”

In addition, Chris Brown said, “It’s bullshit, Don’t let the news fake you out, They would have announced it earlier if it was a fucking satellite. Everybody and my mama seen this motherfucker. Ain’t no damn satellite. Ya’ll better stop lying. No partial disclosure. Fucking disclosure please.”