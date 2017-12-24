Words by Roman White

Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Dennis Schroder reached a career high 33 points Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks in a 107-112 win in Atlanta. In a post game interview, Schroder says Migos rapper Quavo called him the night before the game telling the fourth year player that he had to get 30 points when he’s attending the game.

Quavo was court-side for the game, along with fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, Quality Control label mate Lil Yachty and Mr. Radric Davis himself better known as Gucci Mane, all of whom are from Atlanta.

Schroder scored 27 of his 33 points in the second half, 15 in the fourth quarter to life the Hawks of the Mavericks to earn their eighth win of the season. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle admitted after the game that his team had “nothing” for the German born Point Guard. Scroder finished 13-22 from the field hitting 50 percent from 3-point. The 6 ft 1 guard also added 7 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal.

At the end of the game, Schroder goes over the Atlanta’s biggest rappers courtside and gives his jersey to Quavo for what we can assume was the pre-game motivation to drop his career high in points.

With the Hawks now standing at 8 wins and 25 losses, which is good for last place in the Eastern Conference, it’s safe to say for the Hawks organization’s future success they’re in a tank for a lottery pick situation. This season could also be used for piling up stats for Schroder. Just last season, Schroder signed a 4-year, $70 million extension with the Hawks.

Schroder will be in Atlanta for a least a few more seasons, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to bring in some talent in the near future if he wants to see the Hawks be more than a last place team.