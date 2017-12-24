When…is L-Boogie going to get a break out here?

Lauryn Hill, along with her touring manager and touring company, is being sued by her former trombone player, Matthew Harnett, for unpaid live recording sessions and a 10-year tour contract he was not paid for, despite, being fired before the tour even started.

In 2016, Harnett was hired by Hill and her camp for the sake of live recording songs and performing on her 2016 North American tour, but was fired from the team before the tour began. The seasoned trombone player claims he never received any form of compensation from Lauryn and co. for the live recording sessions. He states the “Fu-Gee-La” icon offered him the North American tour gig, which was sanctioned in Fall 2016.

TMZ retrieved documents in ties to the lawsuit, where Harnett pleas he invoiced Hill’s team a standard industry rate for the live recording sessions and notes he signed a 10-year tour contract. The suit declares Harnett is entitled to the bare minimum of half of his touring contract, on top of the rounded $4,000 for the sessions. In total, he is seeking $11.521.60 along with damages.

The Judge is certainly the only one who can determine Harnett’s possible win or loss. His termination just might play a role in the likelihood of gaining compensated for the touring contract. With Lauryn Hill, her tour manager and her company serving as defendants, the lawsuit may be a challenge for Harnett.