The rap star shows some brotherly love.

On December 22, Lil Uzi was in his hometown of Philadelphia shutting the city down at the Liacouras Center, with his final stop of his ‘A Very Uzi Christmas’ tour. During the show, the rapper showed love to fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill, who’s currently behind bars, by bringing out Meek’s son, Papi, to perform his father’s hit song, “Dreams And Nightmares.” His son appeared nervous, but tried his best to sing along and held his mic out to the crowd to finish the lyrics. While the young child will be without his father for Christmas, it will be a special moment the two can look back on in the future.

It’s been the ultimate struggle to get Meek out of prison, as he recently was denied request for bail again. However, according to Billboard, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin has been working hard to get his friend out of prison. Meek Mill is currently serving a two to four years prison sentence for violating his five year probation term.

Check out the clip of Meek Mill’s son performing below: