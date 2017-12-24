Words by Roman White

Lil Yachty and Takeoff might have a project in the works. Lil Yachty teased the idea when he responded to a fan’s tweet on Sunday.

The fan tweeted at Yachty and Takeoff saying they “smell a Takeoff Yachty tape coming”, to which Lil Boat responded “You smart” with the eyes emoji at the end. Lil Yachty and Takeoff were recently together at Phillips Arena for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Dallas Mavericks. Quavo, Offset, and Gucci Mane were also in attendance.

You smart 👀 https://t.co/DVyR6nWGD1 — king of the youth (@lilyachty) December 24, 2017

The two Atlanta-based rappers recently featured on the Quality Control LP, Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1, which also featured Quality Control artists Quavo and Offset as well as a few guest features like Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizzley, Young Thug, and others.

Yachty and Takeoff didn’t exist on any tracks together for the project, but have seem to have developed some kind of relationship through the QC connection. On Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions album, Takeoff as well as the rest of the Migos group featured on the lead single “Peek-A-Boo.”

With Quavo moving somewhat independently from Migos with guest features all over the place and finally releasing his joint project with Travis Scott, maybe the rest of the Migos crew will pursue different joint efforts of their own. With Migos at the height of their career, it seems as though each of the three members have value independent from each other.

Lil Yachty is now at least teasing the idea of a joint project with Takeoff even if the two haven’t yet recorded any music together. As for the third member, an Offset and Cardi B mixtape (although probably not yet on the radar), does sound appealing. Cardi B is currently working on her Atlantic records debut album, but following its release it is not unfathomable for the engaged couple to work on a joint project with their stock at its highest value.