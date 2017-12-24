Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 manager and brother of actor Jonah Hill, has died at the age of 40. The cause of his death was reported to be from a heart attack, according to the Feldstein family. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Feldstein’s death on December 23, 2017.

Feldstein founded management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was based out of the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills. In addition to Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke are also CAM clients. He worked for ICM and Bill Leopold Management early in his career and Feldstein managed Maroon 5 from the beginning of their successful journey; which started with college tours and led to Grammy Awards and 20 million albums sold worldwide.

The Feldstein family released a statement shortly after his passing:

Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.

Live Nation also released a statement.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents. He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family.

The Source Magazine sends our condolences to the family, loved ones and all who have been touched by the inspiring life of Jordan Feldstein.