Words by Roman White

Migos’ rappers Quavo and Takeoff are in the giving spirit this Christmas. Quavo posted on Instagram Saturday a picture of a new house that he and Takeoff bought for Quavo’s mom, who is also Takeoff’s Aunt. Based on the picture, the large house has a two car garage and at least three stories. On one of the windows is a large red Christmas bow.

The caption reads, “From Huncho and Takeoff. Merry Christmas, Mama Huncho. Love you. Enjoy your new home.” It shouldn’t be hard for Quavo’s mother to enjoy this new house as well as continuing to enjoy her son and nephew’s success.

Migos have been on a killing spree since the release of their second album Culture with the lead single “Bad and Boujee” being an instant hit song. Culture is now nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy’s and the single “Bad and Boujee” is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

The trio has also had features across the board and is mentioned in almost every hip-hop albums of the year list with their sophomore LP. On Friday, Quavo released his collaboration album with Travis Scott titled “Huncho Jack,” which the two had been teasing for months. Takeoff has a guest verse on the album. This comes a week after Migos record label, Quality Control, released a collaboration album titled Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1.

Migos have objectively been the most sought after rap group in contemporary hip-hop and they are looking to continue their kill streak with their third album Culture 2 which does not have an official release date but is said to be available early in 2018. The only offer the “Slippery” rap group has given us has been the lead single “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.