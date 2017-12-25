Christmas is wonderful! There’s food, presents, and the family reunites for the first time since Thanksgiving. But for some people, the family get together is the worst part of all.

Who has an aunt that doesn’t know “you’ve gained weight,” isn’t considered a proper greeting? Or what about the constant questions about your love life, school, and other topics that you honestly don’t want to answer on a day that’s supposed to be “merry.”

Luckily we’ve prepared this handy list of #ChristmasClapbacks to help you get through dinner tonight, if you decide to grow a pair.

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23christmasclapback&src=typd

Here’s the 20 best #ChristmasClapbacks. Until next year.