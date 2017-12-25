20 of the Best 2017 #ChristmasClapbacks

Christmas is wonderful! There’s food, presents, and the family reunites for the first time since Thanksgiving. But for some people, the family get together is the worst part of all.

Who has an aunt that doesn’t know “you’ve gained weight,” isn’t considered a proper greeting? Or what about the constant questions about your love life, school, and other topics that you honestly don’t want to answer on a day that’s supposed to be “merry.”

Luckily we’ve prepared this handy list of #ChristmasClapbacks to help you get through dinner tonight, if you decide to grow a pair.

Cousin: “I see you’ve got some low ass grades”

Me: “I see you’ve got some low ass standards” #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/heAgBaGF8D — Mateo Garcia (@h3nnyjr) December 22, 2017

Aunt: Your jeans shouldn’t be looking like that. Me: your lace front shouldn’t look like a hoodie. #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/CXjs3YNsiC — N^2 (@_nadzzz__) December 20, 2017

Kid: i didn’t want this for Christmas Mom: i didn’t want you either but here you are #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/3sI8qXIjdn — Holly 😇 (@hollyyy_17) December 21, 2017

Tia: “I see you couldn’t afford a real tree”

Me: “I see you couldn’t afford a better weave” #christmasclapback pic.twitter.com/njgpHwhnVx — Mateo Garcia (@h3nnyjr) December 20, 2017

Aunt:“i see you on all these trips yet you have no presents”

Me: i see you with all these kids and yet you have no man #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/xw2LuWrt1a — Lei-yen 雷 (@TheAntiguan__) December 24, 2017

Aunt: I see you can’t keep your grades up Me: I see you can’t keep a man#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/dDBufNdFxk — Reynold🐾 (@Reynold_gudino) December 23, 2017

Aunt: You don’t need all that makeup Me: You don’t need all those kids#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/YDWEkMOcoe — Vianka Gurrola (@viankagurrola) December 24, 2017

Uncle: Still can't find you no girlfriend. Me: You still can't find no job. #ChristmasClapBack — ThatGuy (@DaSeanBostick) December 21, 2017

Cousin: “for the third time, can you pass the potatoes?” Me: “for the third time can you pass the ninth grade?” #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/ABuxIOyGrX — Deuce (@Deuce_Williams2) December 24, 2017

Cousin: Could you pass the salt ? Me: Could you pass your exams ?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/AdeCpkUAAU — 👑 DXYNE👑🇯🇲 (@dayne_876) December 21, 2017

#ChristmasClapBack

Grandma: your skin is so dry Me:just like your cornbread pic.twitter.com/6VUdeBWzs9 — Prince K. (@princeheis) December 23, 2017

Auntie: So I heard you lied to your mom about having a boyfriend.

Me: I heard you lied to immigration about having papers.#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/DVoO6F6y53 — HappySquish (@SenpaiGenpai) December 24, 2017

Uncle: “Hey where’s my gift?” Me: “I bet those kids you don’t support are asking the same thing…”#christmasclapback#christmaswithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/N0hyDYNRXW — One Layer Girl (@thegoofyartist) December 24, 2017

Auntie: What’s your gpa now?

Me: 🧐 what’s your credit score since we being nosey?#ChristmasClapBack — JayMoe.💰 (@JayMoe__) December 23, 2017

auntie: “why y’all always spoiling him with gifts?” me: “why you stay spending money on men who disappoint you?” #christmasclapback pic.twitter.com/ovi7Ffjg7L — Mateo Garcia (@h3nnyjr) December 19, 2017

Uncle: You should pay for your own phone bill instead of your mom

Me: You should buy your own house instead of living at grandmas#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/wpMOIpy0C4 — Tiara💕👑 (@TheMelanin101) December 24, 2017

Aunt: You still with that no good lil girl? Me: You still selling ya food stamps every 1st of the month?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/cc8DoIwpVl — Jermain Bellfield (@IamDixon78) December 24, 2017

Aunt: How you got a job and still broke? Me: How you got a man and still hoeing ?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/YKrJbgr6ls — 👑 DXYNE👑🇯🇲 (@dayne_876) December 21, 2017

Uncle: You still at that dead end job boy? Me: You still on the run from the cops & child support?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/quMwa8lGyX — Jermain Bellfield (@IamDixon78) December 23, 2017

Here’s the 20 best #ChristmasClapbacks. Until next year.