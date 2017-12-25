There is a great chance Coachella will be heralded as the biggest festival of 2018. Consequence of Sound has reported Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem as official headliners for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

When it comes to Beyoncé, this is actually the second time the mother of 3 headline’s the camped out festival. She was set to headline the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and English rock band Radiohead, due to her pregnancy with now 5-month old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, Queen Bey had to excuse herself.

Rumors recently surfaced about a possible full Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella 2018, but in a recent interview with People, prominent member Kelly Rowland squashed the rumor, basically revealing such discussion has never taken place. The ghost reunion owned an expectation to include all Destiny’s Child members, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. Farrah Franklin was reportedly excluded from the once speculated reunion.

As for Eminem, the Coachella gig just might be the push he needs in order to fulfill his desire to reach modern day hip-hop heads, and beyond. His ninth studio album, Revival, was released last week (Dec. 15), and as of yesterday (Dec. 24), the album reached number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Revival is the 8th studio album from Eminem to debut at number one on the Billboard charts. This also makes Eminem the first artist to have eight consecutive albums debut at number one.

Obviously, with both Bey and Em hitting to main line up, they are bound to perform their mixed received single, “Walk on Water” live. This might be the first time the song is performed live by the two creatives.

The official line up for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be announced in January.