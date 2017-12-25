Donald Trump Says People Are Proud to Say Merry X-mas Again

Donald Trump doesn’t put the Twitter fingers to rest, even if it’s Christmas.

POTUS promised to make America great again, and feels like he kept his word because he claims people are proud to say Merry X-mas again.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

He continued, “I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

His tweet most likely stems from comments he made in October at the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit in Washington.

We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct. You go to department stores and they’ll say ‘Happy New Year,’ or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted.

What is Donald even talking about?