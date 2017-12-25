Yet another Drake song illegally surfaces the Internet. This track is entitled, “Pistols.”

The record is reportedly produced by Drizzy himself, and Noah “40” Shebib. The title of the song might hint that it’s a street banger, but the song actually has a mellow beat and is about making a relationship work.

“You say you want me, I don’t ignore you/You said it first, but I meant it more girl/Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah/You got potential, I can’t explain it/You’re so persuasive, I made some changes/Oh, yeah, oh, yeah,” he sings on the first verse.

Drake gets to the meaning of the title in the chorus, “Cause I’ve been sleepin’ with a pistol in my bed/I’d rather have you here instead/I gotta get outta my own head/Don’t let me down, come here right now (Yeah)/Don’t let me down, come here right now.”

Apparently, the 6 God has some heat in the vault waiting to be unleashed because just last month another record leaked. Additionally, he has been in the studio according to his recent Instagram pictures, and he has a few highly-anticipated collaborations with artists like Quavo and Trippie Red on its way.

Check out Drizzy’s leaked track below before it’s wiped off the web.