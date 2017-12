Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Posts Sexy Pic On Instagram For Her Birthday

Dads are never ready for this. Especially on Christmas.

Eminem‘s 21 year old daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers had the internet going’ nuts when she posted what commenters recognized as a sexy pic on IG; underboss and all.

The photo was shared with Hailie’s 714K followers two days before her 22nd birthday, which is today, Christmas Day.