Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, is currently in critical condition after suffering from a heart attack on Saturday night. Reports reveal an asthma attack triggered the episode. She went into a cardiac arrest coma on Christmas Eve.

The news surfaced on Garner’s Twitter account, where one of her coworkers took over her account to share the profound status of Erica’s condition. The unidentified co-worker started the thread with an immediate prayer request for Erica, revealing her comatose status in the following tweet. The account will serve as a literal status update for Garner, according to the third tweet.

This is one of Ericas workers. Pray for her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

she is in a coma — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Ill tweet updates as I have them. please pray for Erica right now. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, told The New York Daily News she is currently unable to breathe on her own, yet “[She] is still with us. She’s fighting.”

A mother of two, an 8-year-old daughter and 4-month-old son, in recent months, Garner suffered a cardiac arrest episode following the birth of her son. Doctors discovered her heart had become enlarged due to the tension brought on by the pregnancy.

Without any question, Erica Garner is the most politically moved child of Eric Garner, whose father’s tragedy has elevated her into one of the most progressive activists of this modern day era. Her father was killed on a Staten Island corner on July 14th, 2014 after Officer Daniel Pantaleo of the 120th Precinct conducted a fatal attempt to restrain him with an illegal chokehold over the assumption Garner was marketing untaxed cigarettes. Erica became one of the most active advocates for police brutality following her father’s murder.

Her foster mother, Tanya Goode, expressed distraught emotions as she stood by her daughter’s bedside.

“Erica is on life support. She can’t breathe on her own. So, she’s not doing well,” says Goode via Daily News.

The current status of Erica’s condition remains comatose. The family will provide updates on the activist’s condition on her verified Twitter account. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Garner and Snipes family, at this time.