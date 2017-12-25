Although Kobe Bryant’s jerseys are retired, Floyd Mayweather wants him to suit up one last time.

Bryant took to Instagram to share the production of an animated short film he’s working on titled, Dear Basketball. The flick is almost like an intimate “confessional,” as the animator Glen Keane puts it. Bryant describes everything that he loves about basketball. But Mayweather wanted to see just how much he loved basketball.

“I’m ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000,” Mayweather commented on Bryant’s video.

There’s no telling whether he was serious or not, but it’s probably safe to put your bets on Black Mamba. Remember that game Floyd had with Isaiah Thomas two years ago?