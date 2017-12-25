Is There a Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B Collaboration in the Works?

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to tease new music by Jennifer Lopez with a surpise feature and producer.

“When J-Lo pulls up to We The Best Studio!” Khaled wrote in the caption of the short video teaser. “Icon moment alert! Icon announcement alert. Icon visual alert. Icon everything ALERT!!! @jlo got New music coming. Be Paitient!!! Patience is a gift and a talent.”

Although patience is a gift and talent, it looks like we don’t have to wait to find out who the guest feature is.

J. Lo’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez posted an Instagram live stream of Khaled and Jenny from the Block where the We the Best CEO mentioned an appearance from Cardi B.

“Do you think we need more Cardi just on that one part?” J-Lo asks Khaled. “Did she hear the mix?” Khaled asks. “No, I haven’t sent it to her yet,” Lopez responds. “I’ve only been sending them to you.”

The video also hints at a tentative release date.

January third, fourth and fifth…something like that, Jennifer continued. I won’t do it right on the second, not on that day. It’ll probably be the third, fourth and fifth.

It looks like the fellow Bronx artists are linking up for 2018.