All Jim Jones is thankful for this Christmas is the safety of his family.

On Christmas afternoon, the Dipset rapper shared a video on Instagram of what appears to be himself in front of a scenery filled with firefighters, fire trucks with ladders amidst beaming emergency signals. Jones clearly troubled in the video, as he shares the news that the burning house in the background as his mother’s, Nancy Jones aka Mama Jones.

“Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries. We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can’t buy a new family. On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn’t imagine. I wasn’t raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash. If u know me then u know I’m gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love. The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith. Merry Christmas,” the caption reads.

The Englewood, New Jersey home was the first house Jones bought for his mother when his come up came to fruition. Apparently, Jimmy was spending Christmas at his mother’s house, enjoying the wonders of family time, until the incident occurred this afternoon.

Luckily, no one was hurt or injured from the fire.