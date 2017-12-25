Lil Wayne Says There Are Two Versions of ‘Dedication 6’

It’s Christmas Day, and Hip Hop enthusiasts worldwide are waiting for Lil Wayne’s highly-anticipated project, Dedication 6.

All we know for the most part is that it’s scheduled to be released today on Christmas and he unveiled the track list on Instagram.

#Dedication6 #D6 #YoungMoney

The features include Gudda Gudda, Hoody Baby, Baby E, Zoey Dollaz, Cory Gunz, Euro, and more notably Nicki Minaj. This marks Nicki’s 19th feature for the year, and she hasn’t released an album in at least 3 years.

Tunechi also shared another tidbit of information while making a FaceTime appearance on NFL’s Gameday Live with Deion Sanders. Weezy admitted that there are two versions of the mixtape, and only the first half will drop today. The second half will be released some time after the holiday.

Wayne’s comments hint that the first part would be free for the fans, and the follow-up will be available to be purchased or streamed.

Peep the video below.