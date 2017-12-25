Lil Yachty may have delivered his team some of the best Christmas gifts of the season. The rapper handed over new Rolexes to every single person on the Sailing Team to celebrate the holiday.

Quality Control’s Coach K shared a video of the moment on Instagram today (December 25) that shows the entire team unwrapping their new watches. The caption reads: “I told this kid you got the heart of gold. I made you 12 million last year in 2018 you’ll make 25 million [sic].”

In the clip you can hear Yachty saying: “Rolexes for the whole gang” and “Call me John Wall.”

The rapper’s love for the Rolex brand is extremely well known. During the summer when Yachty stopped by Power 106’s The Cruz Show, he came with a Louis Vuitton backpack that was filled with fruit snacks, a cap, and two chests containing a bunch of jewelry and multiple Rolexes. Back in 2016 he even linked up with 21 Savage and Sauce Walka for “Drippin,” a cut all about Rolex watches.

Coach K also predicted that the rapper will make $25 million in the new year, and after raking in $12 million in 2017 the world will have to watch and see if Yachty can double his earnings in 2018. The sequel to Yachty’s 2016 tape Lil Boat is still expected to drop in 2017 as of las month, and fans will have to wait and see if he will make good on his promise-the year ends in less than a week. The release of Lil Boat 2 is also expected to be followed by a joint project with Yachty and Lil Pump, as well as a joint tour, as promised by a tweet he sent on November 12.

Either way all seems well with the Sailing Team, and the new year is looking to be a big one for Lil Yachty.